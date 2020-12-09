Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Weld Capital Management LLC

Weld Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 141.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,867 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Intel by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,489,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,805 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 826,767 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $42,810,000 after buying an additional 216,737 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,590,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 137,966 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,271 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the period. 60.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. 140166 boosted their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.69.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $50.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.70. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,586.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,837 shares of company stock worth $371,360 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

