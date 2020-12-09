Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $2.67 Per Share

Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) – Stock analysts at Raymond James upped their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) in a report released on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now anticipates that the company will earn $2.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.66. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO)’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$192.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) in a report on Friday, December 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$166.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$163.00 to C$183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$174.67.

TSE:IFC opened at C$155.26 on Monday. Intact Financial Co. has a 52 week low of C$104.81 and a 52 week high of C$157.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$144.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$139.58. The stock has a market cap of C$22.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.75%.

In other news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.72, for a total transaction of C$103,404.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$518,792.64. Also, Senior Officer Anne Fortin sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.01, for a total transaction of C$78,341.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,040 shares in the company, valued at C$1,013,830.40.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

