Insider Selling: Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) CEO Sells 43,500 Shares of Stock

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) CEO Mahesh V. Patel sold 43,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $68,295.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,612 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,220.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ LPCN opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.39. Lipocine Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $2.39.
Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lipocine Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered Lipocine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.
About Lipocine
Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.
Further Reading: How does quantitative easing work?
Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.