Insider Selling: Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) CEO Sells 43,500 Shares of Stock

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) CEO Mahesh V. Patel sold 43,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $68,295.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,612 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,220.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ LPCN opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.39. Lipocine Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $2.39.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lipocine Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Lipocine by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,817 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 19,449 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Lipocine in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,701 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 887,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Lipocine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

About Lipocine

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

