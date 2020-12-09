Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Bought by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 81.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,613 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned about 0.10% of Ingevity worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Ingevity by 8.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in Ingevity by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 14,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Ingevity by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Ingevity by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its position in Ingevity by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 274,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,583,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NGVT stock opened at $72.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Ingevity Co. has a 52-week low of $24.92 and a 52-week high of $91.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 2.23.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $331.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.83 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 35.71%. Equities analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ingevity from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ingevity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

