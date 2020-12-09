India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Trading Down 10.6% After Insider Selling

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) traded down 10.6% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $1.78. 3,194,934 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 4,651,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

Specifically, Director Richard K. Prins sold 50,000 shares of India Globalization Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 828,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of India Globalization Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in India Globalization Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in India Globalization Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

India Globalization Capital, Inc purchases and resells physical infrastructure commodities. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Business, and Life Sciences. It buys and sells infrastructure commodities, such as steel, wooden doors, marble, and tiles; rents heavy construction equipment, including motor grader, transit mixers and rollers; and undertakes highway construction contracts.

