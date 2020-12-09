Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Sold by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,057 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 85.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 434,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 200,100 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 4.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 211,483 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 9,311 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 7.5% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 313,658 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 21,837 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 9.1% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 127,423 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 10,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 133.8% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 703,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,395,000 after acquiring an additional 402,600 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IMO shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.75.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $19.22 on Wednesday. Imperial Oil Limited has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $27.43.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The energy company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1651 per share. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

