Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) PT Raised to $360.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.04% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ILMN. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $351.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $335.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.67.
Shares of Illumina stock opened at $342.72 on Monday. Illumina has a 1-year low of $196.78 and a 1-year high of $404.20. The company has a market capitalization of $50.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.52, a PEG ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $313.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51.
In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.34, for a total transaction of $104,802.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,212,708.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,547 shares in the company, valued at $15,241,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,360 shares of company stock valued at $8,850,995 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in Illumina by 437.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Illumina by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 626.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 109 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.43% of the company’s stock.
Illumina Company Profile
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.
