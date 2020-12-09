Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) PT Raised to $360.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ILMN. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $351.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $335.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.67.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $342.72 on Monday. Illumina has a 1-year low of $196.78 and a 1-year high of $404.20. The company has a market capitalization of $50.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.52, a PEG ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $313.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Illumina’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Illumina will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.34, for a total transaction of $104,802.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,212,708.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,547 shares in the company, valued at $15,241,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,360 shares of company stock valued at $8,850,995 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in Illumina by 437.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Illumina by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 626.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 109 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

