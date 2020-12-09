Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Susan H. Tousi Sells 200 Shares of Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,241,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $342.72 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $313.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.27. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $196.78 and a one year high of $404.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88. The company has a market cap of $50.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.52, a P/E/G ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.10.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Illumina from $335.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Illumina from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Illumina by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 6,966 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in Illumina by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 584 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Illumina by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,483 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 7,014 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 78.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

