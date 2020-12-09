Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Susan H. Tousi Sells 200 Shares of Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,241,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ ILMN opened at $342.72 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $313.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.27. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $196.78 and a one year high of $404.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88. The company has a market cap of $50.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.52, a P/E/G ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.10.
Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Illumina by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 6,966 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in Illumina by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 584 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Illumina by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,483 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 7,014 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 78.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Illumina Company Profile
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.
