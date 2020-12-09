IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Short Interest Update

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300,000 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the October 31st total of 4,910,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

In other news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $75,049.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,414.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFO. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in IHS Markit by 405.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in IHS Markit by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE INFO opened at $92.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. IHS Markit has a one year low of $44.81 and a one year high of $101.45. The company has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.98.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IHS Markit will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INFO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on IHS Markit from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on IHS Markit from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on IHS Markit from $82.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.44.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

