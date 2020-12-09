ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday, The Fly reports.

IBN stock opened at $13.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.21. ICICI Bank has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.46.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter. ICICI Bank had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 8.79%. As a group, analysts predict that ICICI Bank will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 145.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 26.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 108.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

About ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates in Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Others Banking segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

