ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Raised to Conviction-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of IBN stock opened at $13.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.45 and its 200 day moving average is $10.46. ICICI Bank has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.21.
ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter. ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.64%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ICICI Bank will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ICICI Bank Company Profile
ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates in Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Others Banking segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.
