ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Raised to Conviction-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of IBN stock opened at $13.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.45 and its 200 day moving average is $10.46. ICICI Bank has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.21.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter. ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.64%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ICICI Bank will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 61.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 534,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 203,325 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 372.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,839,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,137,000 after purchasing an additional 13,271,805 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 15.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 365,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 49,762 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in ICICI Bank by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 41,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in ICICI Bank by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 207,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,106 shares during the last quarter. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICICI Bank Company Profile

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates in Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Others Banking segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

