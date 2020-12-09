Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,092 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Humana were worth $8,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,511,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 674,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $279,022,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 767,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $317,506,000 after acquiring an additional 63,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 202,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,406,000 after acquiring an additional 33,085 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. Stephens increased their price objective on Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $459.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Humana from $473.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Humana from $397.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Humana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.59.

HUM stock opened at $409.28 on Wednesday. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.25 and a twelve month high of $474.70. The company has a market cap of $54.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $419.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $406.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 18.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

