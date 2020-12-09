Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Humana by 19.6% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Humana by 8.2% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Humana by 25.0% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 16,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Humana by 7.8% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Humana by 12.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,403,000 after purchasing an additional 36,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $409.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $54.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.25 and a 52 week high of $474.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $419.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.03.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.27. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 18.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Humana from $394.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Humana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stephens upped their price objective on Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Humana from $423.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.59.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

