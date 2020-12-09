HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) (LON:HSBA) Rating Reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) (LON:HSBA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They presently have a GBX 520 ($6.79) price target on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on HSBA. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a report on Monday, October 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 404.38 ($5.28).

LON HSBA opened at GBX 400.40 ($5.23) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £81.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.40. HSBC Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 602.90 ($7.88). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 364.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 352.88.

In other HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) news, insider Noel Quinn purchased 88,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 338 ($4.42) per share, with a total value of £300,509.04 ($392,616.98).

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

