HSBC Downgrades Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) to Hold

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WZZAF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Friday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

WZZAF opened at $64.44 on Monday. Wizz Air has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.28 and its 200 day moving average is $43.92.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

