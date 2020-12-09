HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,012 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,120 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in HP were worth $3,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the third quarter worth $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in HP during the third quarter worth $30,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in HP by 1,286.2% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of HP in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of HP in the third quarter worth $38,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 10,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $213,698.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,153,434.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 97,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $1,883,219.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,145.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,375 shares of company stock valued at $4,463,046 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $23.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.52. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.1938 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.70%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on HP from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.87.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

