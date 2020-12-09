Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) Short Interest Update

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,150,000 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the October 31st total of 39,280,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, EVP Joanne G. Hamilton sold 3,091 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $45,870.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,710. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brian G. Macnamara sold 17,527 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $225,397.22. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,363,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,023,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399,464 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 5,751.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 3,975,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907,592 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,611,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,107,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

Shares of NYSE:HST opened at $15.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.87 and a 200-day moving average of $11.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 126.17 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 23.29, a quick ratio of 23.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $18.90.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.84 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 75 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,700 rooms.

