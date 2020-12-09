Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,263 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $6,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $309,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,499,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRL opened at $47.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.39. The company has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of -0.04. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $39.01 and a 12-month high of $52.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a $0.245 dividend. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 56.02%.

HRL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.83.

In other news, SVP Steven J. Lykken bought 6,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.97 per share, for a total transaction of $322,824.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,038.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 5,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $259,860.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,498.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

