Hooker Furniture (HOFT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) is set to release its Q3 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, December 10th. Analysts expect Hooker Furniture to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of HOFT stock opened at $32.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.43. Hooker Furniture has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $32.85. The firm has a market cap of $385.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 0.78.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This is a boost from Hooker Furniture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%.
About Hooker Furniture
Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company operates through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.
