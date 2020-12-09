Hooker Furniture (HOFT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) is set to release its Q3 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, December 10th. Analysts expect Hooker Furniture to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of HOFT stock opened at $32.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.43. Hooker Furniture has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $32.85. The firm has a market cap of $385.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Hooker Furniture alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This is a boost from Hooker Furniture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%.

HOFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hooker Furniture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Hooker Furniture from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hooker Furniture from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

About Hooker Furniture

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company operates through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

See Also: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Hooker Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooker Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.