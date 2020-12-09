Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HLT. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $32,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 49.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, South State CORP. acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $109.05 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $116.73. The stock has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.01, a PEG ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.09.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $933.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

In related news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 42,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $3,840,180.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,132,850.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $663,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,657 shares of company stock worth $4,971,385. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

