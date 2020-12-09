Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

HESAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS HESAY opened at $100.63 on Monday. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 1-year low of $55.31 and a 1-year high of $102.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.58.

HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

