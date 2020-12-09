Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HSIC. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barrington Research raised Henry Schein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henry Schein has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.91.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $70.45 on Wednesday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $73.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.95.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.