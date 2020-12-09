Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) VP Michael Lennox Sells 2,160 Shares

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) VP Michael Lennox sold 2,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $51,904.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,665.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Lennox also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 4th, Michael Lennox sold 2,293 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $35,770.80.

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $25.28 on Wednesday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $47.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.73 and a 200 day moving average of $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $208.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.37 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -116.28%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HP. Bank of America lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. B. Riley lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Friday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.23.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 30.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 308,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,121,000 after buying an additional 72,343 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 9.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 29.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 12.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 58.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

