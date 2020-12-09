HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) PT Set at €51.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) has been given a €51.00 ($60.00) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €44.83 ($52.75).

Get HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR:HLE opened at €52.15 ($61.35) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.98. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €20.24 ($23.81) and a 1-year high of €50.85 ($59.82). The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €44.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €40.71.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.