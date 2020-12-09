Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 251,500 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the October 31st total of 230,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $26,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,747.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 342.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 18.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. 89.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HSII shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of HSII opened at $27.52 on Wednesday. Heidrick & Struggles International has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $33.21. The stock has a market cap of $532.79 million, a PE ratio of -16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.14.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The business services provider reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($1.47). Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $143.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.17%.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

