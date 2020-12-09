HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HeidelbergCement’s FY2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

HDELY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Societe Generale cut shares of HeidelbergCement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Main First Bank raised shares of HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HeidelbergCement presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

HDELY stock opened at $14.52 on Monday. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $15.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.10. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.37.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

