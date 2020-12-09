Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Holdings Cut by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 78.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HR. Raymond James raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.90.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $30.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.72. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 0.53. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $37.97.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $125.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.04 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

