Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,384 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.49% of Health Catalyst worth $7,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HCAT. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 386.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,425,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,190 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,062,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,176,000 after buying an additional 1,170,020 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,077,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 387.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 753,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,975,000 after buying an additional 598,897 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,222,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,346,000 after buying an additional 380,217 shares during the period. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT opened at $38.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.48 and a 52-week high of $40.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.35.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 48.17%. The firm had revenue of $47.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Health Catalyst from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Health Catalyst currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

In other news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 2,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total value of $81,541.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,503.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anita Pramoda sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $1,162,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,326 shares of company stock valued at $6,103,752 over the last ninety days. 22.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

