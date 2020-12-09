Head-To-Head Survey: Longfin (OTCMKTS:LFIN) vs. Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) and Longfin (OTCMKTS:LFIN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.3% of Proofpoint shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Proofpoint shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 55.2% of Longfin shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Proofpoint and Longfin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proofpoint -17.35% -7.11% -1.80% Longfin N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Proofpoint and Longfin, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proofpoint 0 4 13 1 2.83 Longfin 0 0 0 0 N/A

Proofpoint currently has a consensus target price of $135.29, indicating a potential upside of 17.64%. Given Proofpoint’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Proofpoint is more favorable than Longfin.

Risk and Volatility

Proofpoint has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Longfin has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Proofpoint and Longfin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proofpoint $888.19 million 7.47 -$130.26 million ($0.72) -159.74 Longfin $75.04 million 0.51 -$26.36 million N/A N/A

Longfin has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Proofpoint.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc. operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics. The company also provides integrated email security, cloud security, advanced threat, information protection and archiving, and digital risk protection product services. In addition, it offers solutions that enable secure business-to-business and business-to-consumer communications; email encryption services that encrypt sensitive emails and deliver them to PC or mobile device; file-transfer solutions for end-users to share various forms of documents and other content; security optimized cloud architecture solutions; and extensible security-as-a-service platform. The company serves aerospace and defense, education, financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail sectors. Proofpoint, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Longfin Company Profile

Longfin Corp., a finance and technology company, provides various structured trade finance and physical commodities finance solutions for finance houses and trading platforms in North America, South America, and Africa regions. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Manalapan, New Jersey.

