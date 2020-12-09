Head to Head Review: Hermitage Offshore Services (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) versus Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Hermitage Offshore Services (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) and Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Hermitage Offshore Services has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eagle Bulk Shipping has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Hermitage Offshore Services and Eagle Bulk Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hermitage Offshore Services -38.93% -36.61% -9.32% Eagle Bulk Shipping -17.08% -9.71% -4.46%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hermitage Offshore Services and Eagle Bulk Shipping’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hermitage Offshore Services $41.81 million 0.03 -$19.12 million N/A N/A Eagle Bulk Shipping $292.38 million 0.73 -$21.70 million ($1.75) -11.11

Hermitage Offshore Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Hermitage Offshore Services shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Eagle Bulk Shipping shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Hermitage Offshore Services and Eagle Bulk Shipping, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hermitage Offshore Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Eagle Bulk Shipping 0 1 4 0 2.80

Eagle Bulk Shipping has a consensus target price of $26.94, suggesting a potential upside of 38.58%. Given Eagle Bulk Shipping’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Eagle Bulk Shipping is more favorable than Hermitage Offshore Services.

Summary

Eagle Bulk Shipping beats Hermitage Offshore Services on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hermitage Offshore Services Company Profile

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in offshore support vessel business primarily in the North Sea and off the coast of West Africa. It owns and operates a fleet of 23 vessels comprising of ten platform supply vessels, 11 crew boats, and 2 anchor handling supply vessels. The company was formerly known Nordic American Offshore Ltd. and changed its name to Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. in June 2019. Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. On August 11, 2020, Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including coal, grains, iron ore, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 50 vessels. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

