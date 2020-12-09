Head to Head Review: ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) and Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI)

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) and Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares ASE Technology and Ascent Solar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASE Technology 5.39% 11.06% 4.20% Ascent Solar Technologies N/A N/A N/A

4.1% of ASE Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.9% of ASE Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ASE Technology and Ascent Solar Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASE Technology $13.56 billion 0.91 $570.40 million $0.25 22.64 Ascent Solar Technologies $860,000.00 4.88 -$16.04 million N/A N/A

ASE Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

ASE Technology has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ascent Solar Technologies has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ASE Technology and Ascent Solar Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASE Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00 Ascent Solar Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

ASE Technology beats Ascent Solar Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions. It also provides advanced packages, such as flip chip BGA; heat-spreader FCBGA; flip-chip CSP; hybrid FCCSP; flip chip package in package and package on package (POP); advanced single sided substrate; high-bandwidth POP; fan-out wafer level packaging; SESUB; and substrate interposer packages. In addition, the company offers IC wire bonding packages; system-in-package products (SiP) and modules; and interconnect materials, as well as assembles automotive electronic products. Further, it provides a range of semiconductor testing services, including front-end engineering testing, wafer probing, logic/mixed-signal/RF module and SiP/MEMS/discrete final testing, and other test-related services, as well as drop shipment services. Additionally, the company develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, financing, investment advisory, warehousing management, logistics, and after sales services; manufactures computer assistance systems and related peripherals, electronic components, communication peripherals, telecommunications equipment, motherboards, and car components; imports and exports various products and technology. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 1984 and is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.

Ascent Solar Technologies Company Profile

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells photovoltaic (PV) integrated consumer electronics and portable power applications for commercial and military users. It offers outdoor solar chargers, such as XD-12 and XD-48 for the individual soldier and platoon power needs; high-voltage SuperLight thin-film CIGS PV blankets; and solar modules. The company markets and sells its products through distributors, value added resellers, and e-commerce companies. Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Thornton, Colorado.

