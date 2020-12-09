Head to Head Comparison: Cyber Apps World (OTCMKTS:CYAP) & Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:AVCO)

Cyber Apps World (OTCMKTS:CYAP) and Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:AVCO) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cyber Apps World and Avalon GloboCare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyber Apps World N/A N/A -$230,000.00 N/A N/A Avalon GloboCare $1.55 million 65.64 -$18.07 million N/A N/A

Cyber Apps World has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Avalon GloboCare.

Volatility & Risk

Cyber Apps World has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avalon GloboCare has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cyber Apps World and Avalon GloboCare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyber Apps World N/A -27.71% -19.75% Avalon GloboCare -1,071.90% -314.81% -134.45%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cyber Apps World and Avalon GloboCare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyber Apps World 0 0 0 0 N/A Avalon GloboCare 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.0% of Avalon GloboCare shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Cyber Apps World shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 73.4% of Avalon GloboCare shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cyber Apps World beats Avalon GloboCare on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cyber Apps World

Cyber Apps World Inc. operates a price comparison Website. The company's savinstultra.com Website consists of a search engine that users may access in order to compare the prices of different consumer products in various product categories, such as electronics, computers, cellular phones, office equipment, clothing, books, toys, and jewelry. The company was formerly known as Clean Enviro Tech Corp. and changed its name to Cyber Apps World Inc. in April 2015. Cyber Apps World Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Avalon GloboCare

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates commercial real estate properties in the United States and the People's Republic of China. The company offers medical related consulting services, including research studies, executive education, daily online executive briefings, tailored expert advisory services, and consulting and management services in the areas of immunotherapy and second opinion/referral services. It also develops Avalon Cell and Avalon Rehab platforms that cover the areas of regenerative medicine, cell-based immunotherapy, and exosome technology. In addition, the company develops proprietary diagnostic and therapeutic products leveraging exosome technology; and provides development services for hospitals. The company has a strategic partnership with Weill Cornell Medical College to co-develop bio-production and standardization procedures for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T Therapy; GensKey Medical Technology Co. Ltd. to co-develop and commercialize point-of-care, rapid detection antibody tests to identify whether a patient has been exposed to and has developed antibodies against SARS-CoV-2; GE Healthcare to enhance standardized automation and bio-production for cellular medicines; and HydroPeptide, LLC to co-develop and commercialize various clinical-grade, exosome-based cosmeceutical and orthopedic products, as well as research agreement with Massachusetts Institute of Technology to develop CAR technology. Avalon GloboCare Corp. is headquartered in Freehold, New Jersey.

