Head-To-Head Analysis: The Rowe Companies (OTCMKTS:ROWC) vs. Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

The Rowe Companies (OTCMKTS:ROWC) and Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares The Rowe Companies and Compass Diversified’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Rowe Companies N/A N/A N/A Compass Diversified -1.23% 12.05% 5.06%

This table compares The Rowe Companies and Compass Diversified’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Rowe Companies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Compass Diversified $1.45 billion 0.89 $301.86 million $1.73 11.45

Compass Diversified has higher revenue and earnings than The Rowe Companies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for The Rowe Companies and Compass Diversified, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Rowe Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A Compass Diversified 0 0 3 0 3.00

Compass Diversified has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.01%. Given Compass Diversified’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Compass Diversified is more favorable than The Rowe Companies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.8% of Compass Diversified shares are held by institutional investors. 32.9% of The Rowe Companies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Compass Diversified shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

The Rowe Companies has a beta of -29.67, meaning that its share price is 3,067% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Compass Diversified has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Compass Diversified beats The Rowe Companies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Rowe Companies Company Profile

The Rowe Companies, Inc. is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries manufactures and markets home furnishings in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Home Furnishings and Retail Home Furnishings. The Wholesale Home Furnishings segment designs and manufactures upholstered furniture, including sofas, loveseats, benches, ottomans and chairs, occasional chairs, and sleep sofas covered with fabric, as well as finished leather accent pieces, such as chairs, benches, and ottomans. The Retail Home Furnishings segment offers upholstered furniture, leather furniture, case goods, dining sets, rugs, and home accessories through company-owned stores, catalog, and Internet. The Rowe Companies, Inc. was formerly known as Rowe Furniture Corporation and changed its name to The Rowe Companies, Inc. in March 1999. The Rowe Companies, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is based in McLean, Virginia. On September 18, 2006, The Rowe Companies, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, Alexandria. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation October 25, 2007.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice. The firm prefers to invest in companies based in North America. It seeks to invest between $100 million and $800 million in companies with an EBITDA between $15 million to $80 million. It seeks to acquire controlling ownership interests in its portfolio companies and can make additional platform acquisitions. The firm prefer to have majority stake in companies. The firm invests through its balance sheet and typically holds investments between five to seven years. Compass Diversified was founded in 2005 and is based in Westport, Connecticut with an additional office in Irvine, California.

