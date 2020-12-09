HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 62.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,400 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HDB. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,164,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,017,000 after purchasing an additional 104,797 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 11.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 397,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,864,000 after purchasing an additional 39,432 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 6.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,243,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,549,000 after purchasing an additional 76,661 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 7.2% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 21.0% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 265,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,266,000 after acquiring an additional 45,986 shares during the period. 15.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

HDFC Bank stock opened at $67.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $123.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.97. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $70.75.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

