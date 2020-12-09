HC Wainwright Increases BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Price Target to $14.00

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) had its price target raised by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 82.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $7.66 on Monday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $7.70. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.41 and its 200 day moving average is $4.31.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 233.45% and a negative return on equity of 328.70%. The business had revenue of $6.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 million. Analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Alane P. Barnes sold 13,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $85,606.43. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,826.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCRX. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,229,000 after purchasing an additional 475,989 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

