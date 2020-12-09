Haywood Securities Increases AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) (TSE:AT) Price Target to C$10.00

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) (TSE:AT) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Haywood Securities from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Haywood Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 12.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$2.60 to C$7.15 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$4.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

AT stock opened at C$8.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$470.47 million and a P/E ratio of 287.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. has a one year low of C$0.72 and a one year high of C$8.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.43.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

