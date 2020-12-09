Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Haynes International, Inc. is a technology-oriented company devoted primarily to the development and manufacture of high-performance nickel- and cobalt-based alloys for service in severe corrosion and high-temperature applications. Superior customer service and technical support are provided worldwide by well-trained professionals within the company. Haynes’ service centers and affiliates have available in-stock sheet, plate, bar, wire, tubing, forging stock, fittings, and flanges. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HAYN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Haynes International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Sidoti dropped their target price on shares of Haynes International from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAYN opened at $25.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $316.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.38 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.20 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Haynes International has a fifty-two week low of $15.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.04.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $79.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.60 million. Haynes International had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. Equities research analysts expect that Haynes International will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -166.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 213.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Haynes International by 640.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 115,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 99,925 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Haynes International by 8.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 6,253 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Haynes International by 146.8% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 6,255 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Haynes International by 8.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after buying an additional 15,006 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

