Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) SVP Neven Haltmayer Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 204,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,432,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Neven Haltmayer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 28th, Neven Haltmayer sold 22,183 shares of Harmonic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $137,312.77.

Shares of HLIT opened at $7.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.61 million, a PE ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 0.88. Harmonic Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.44 and a 1 year high of $8.57.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.19 million. Harmonic had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 10.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Harmonic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,442,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,602,000 after acquiring an additional 456,982 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Harmonic by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 992,483 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,714,000 after buying an additional 25,893 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Harmonic by 5.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 737,598 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,504,000 after buying an additional 38,700 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Harmonic by 0.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 732,174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,477,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Harmonic by 7.4% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 650,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 44,900 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

