Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. has a subsidiary corporation offering full banking services. The principal subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, and has nine full-service branches in Greene and Christian Counties and a Loan Production Office in Webster County. Guaranty Bank is a member of the MoneyPass and TransFund ATM networks which provide its customers surcharge free access to over 24,000 ATMs nationwide. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of GFED stock opened at $16.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.01 million, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.52. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $26.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.73.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 9.59%. As a group, research analysts expect that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 6.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 23,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $587,000. 24.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Guaranty Federal Bancshares

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

