Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) PT Raised to $172.00

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $172.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GPI. Bank of America increased their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.25.

GPI stock opened at $125.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.52 and a 200-day moving average of $92.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.06. Group 1 Automotive has a one year low of $26.25 and a one year high of $136.35.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $6.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.41. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive will post 17.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $297,600.00. Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.57, for a total transaction of $283,007.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,051 shares of company stock valued at $3,670,342 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPI. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter worth approximately $20,020,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 120.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,671,000 after purchasing an additional 152,796 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 69.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 322,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,272,000 after purchasing an additional 132,707 shares during the period. Shellback Capital LP increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 288.0% in the third quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,468,000 after purchasing an additional 129,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 92.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,536,000 after buying an additional 119,247 shares during the period. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

