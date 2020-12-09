Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 174,333 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.07% of Grifols worth $8,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in Grifols by 36.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 14,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Grifols by 406.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,199,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,169,000 after purchasing an additional 962,838 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Grifols by 25.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,117,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,394,000 after purchasing an additional 224,126 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Grifols by 5.4% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 118,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Grifols by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after acquiring an additional 69,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Grifols alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GRFS shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup upgraded Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Grifols has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $18.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Grifols, S.A. has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $25.73. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.58.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Grifols had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 12.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grifols, S.A. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a $0.1445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Grifols’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.97%.

About Grifols

Grifols, SA develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.