Gregory Scott Floerke Sells 2,500 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Stock

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,818,909. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Gregory Scott Floerke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 18th, Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of Mplx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $52,500.00.

Shares of NYSE MPLX opened at $23.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.46. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $27.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Mplx had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 26.09%. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.95%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.53%.

A number of research firms have commented on MPLX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mplx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Mplx from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Mplx in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mplx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Mplx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 90.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mplx by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.39% of the company’s stock.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, such as asphalt; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

