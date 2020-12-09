GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) and Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Head to Head Comparison

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) and GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Hyliion and GreenPower Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyliion N/A 6.94% 0.13% GreenPower Motor N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Hyliion and GreenPower Motor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hyliion N/A N/A $2.32 million N/A N/A GreenPower Motor $13.50 million 31.11 -$955,050.00 ($0.05) -439.80

Hyliion has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GreenPower Motor.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.3% of Hyliion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.6% of GreenPower Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Hyliion and GreenPower Motor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyliion 0 2 0 0 2.00 GreenPower Motor 0 0 1 0 3.00

Hyliion presently has a consensus price target of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 28.88%. GreenPower Motor has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 59.16%. Given GreenPower Motor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GreenPower Motor is more favorable than Hyliion.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

