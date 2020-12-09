Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) (TSE:GWO) Director Purchases C$50,745.00 in Stock

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) (TSE:GWO) Director James Mahase Singh bought 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$29.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$528,345.
Shares of TSE GWO opened at C$29.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$29.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a current ratio of 21.55 and a quick ratio of 17.99. Great-West Lifeco Inc. has a 1-year low of C$18.88 and a 1-year high of C$35.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.76.
Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) (TSE:GWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$13.74 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Great-West Lifeco Inc. will post 3.0899998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently weighed in on GWO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. CIBC lifted their target price on Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) from C$28.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$28.15.
About Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO)
Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.
