Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) (TSE:GWO) Director Purchases C$50,745.00 in Stock

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) (TSE:GWO) Director James Mahase Singh bought 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$29.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$528,345.

Shares of TSE GWO opened at C$29.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$29.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a current ratio of 21.55 and a quick ratio of 17.99. Great-West Lifeco Inc. has a 1-year low of C$18.88 and a 1-year high of C$35.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.76.

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) (TSE:GWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$13.74 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Great-West Lifeco Inc. will post 3.0899998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.438 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 63.01%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GWO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. CIBC lifted their target price on Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) from C$28.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$28.15.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

