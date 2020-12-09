Gores Metropoulos (NASDAQ:GMHI) and Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Financial Contrast

Gores Metropoulos (NASDAQ:GMHI) and Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) are both mid-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.2% of Gores Metropoulos shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Dongfeng Motor Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Gores Metropoulos has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dongfeng Motor Group has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gores Metropoulos and Dongfeng Motor Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gores Metropoulos N/A N/A $5.45 million N/A N/A Dongfeng Motor Group $18.50 billion 0.47 $2.08 billion N/A N/A

Dongfeng Motor Group has higher revenue and earnings than Gores Metropoulos.

Profitability

This table compares Gores Metropoulos and Dongfeng Motor Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gores Metropoulos N/A -38.58% -0.54% Dongfeng Motor Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gores Metropoulos and Dongfeng Motor Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gores Metropoulos 0 0 1 0 3.00 Dongfeng Motor Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Gores Metropoulos presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential downside of 60.86%. Given Gores Metropoulos’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Gores Metropoulos is more favorable than Dongfeng Motor Group.

Summary

Dongfeng Motor Group beats Gores Metropoulos on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gores Metropoulos

Gores Metropoulos, Inc. does not have signification operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

About Dongfeng Motor Group

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and auto engines and parts in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others. It provides commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses; passenger vehicles comprising basic passenger cars, MPVs, and SUVs; and electric vehicles, off-road vehicles, and special commercial vehicles. The company also engages in the manufacture and sale of vehicle manufacturing equipment and other automobile related products; and provision of financial services. In addition, it markets and sells automobiles; and offers energy vehicles and key assemblies. The company was founded in 1969 and is based in Wuhan, the People's Republic of China. Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited is a subsidiary of Dongfeng Motor Corporation.

