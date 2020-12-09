Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GLNCY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Glencore from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

OTCMKTS GLNCY opened at $6.30 on Monday. Glencore has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $6.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.63.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

