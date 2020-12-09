Gina Harrison Sells 1,113 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Stock

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total value of $185,281.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,555,314.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $169.96 on Wednesday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.54 and a 1-year high of $170.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.05%. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 915.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 171.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 35.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

Recommended Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.