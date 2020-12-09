GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) PT Raised to $42.00 at CIBC

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at CIBC from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 48.04% from the stock’s previous close.

GFL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on GFL Environmental from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GFL Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

Shares of GFL opened at $28.37 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.72 and its 200-day moving average is $20.92. GFL Environmental has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $777.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.36 million. Analysts expect that GFL Environmental will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFL. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in GFL Environmental by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 205,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after buying an additional 60,698 shares in the last quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd increased its position in GFL Environmental by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd now owns 2,382,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,652,000 after buying an additional 271,100 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at about $714,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in GFL Environmental by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 34,445 shares in the last quarter. 50.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

