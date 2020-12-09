Gfinity plc (GFIN.L) (LON:GFIN) Shares Gap Down to $3.80

Gfinity plc (GFIN.L) (LON:GFIN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.80, but opened at $3.55. Gfinity plc (GFIN.L) shares last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 4,012,953 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of £27.74 million and a P/E ratio of -2.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.08.

Gfinity plc (GFIN.L) Company Profile (LON:GFIN)

Gfinity plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and delivers esports solutions to publishers, sports rights holders, and brands and media companies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Gfinity and CEVO. The Gfinity segment engages in esports related activities, and provision of broadcast and production services.

