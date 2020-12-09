Geller Advisors LLC Has $2.54 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Geller Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 806 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.7% of Geller Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. DRH Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,124,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $252,896,662.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 14,613 shares of company stock valued at $45,262,469 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,587.67.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,177.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 93.04, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3,162.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,043.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

